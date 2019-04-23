Bruce Arians on Gerald McCoy: It’s up to him, we have open arms

Getty Images

At a press conference last week, Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht was asked a question about head coach Bruce Arians telling defensive tackle Gerald McCoy not to come to the team’s offseason workouts.

Licht responded by saying it was a better question for Arians to answer. The head coach did that on Tuesday by saying that he hasn’t delivered that message to the veteran defensive lineman.

“It’s up to him,” Arians said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “We have open arms. If he wants to be here at practice, that’s great. He’s under contract and part of the team. That’s a player’s decision.”

Arians said March that McCoy will have a big role on the defense “if he’s here” for the regular season. A clear answer to whether that will be the case remains hidden from view.