Chargers exercise Joey Bosa’s 2020 option

Getty Images

Thursday night will be a big one for Nick Bosa, but he’s not the only member of the family getting some news about his future this week.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Chargers have exercised their option on Joey Bosa‘s contract for the 2020 season. The move ensures that the 2016 first-round pick will remain under team control for two more seasons and there will likely be talks about a longer stay in L.A.

Bosa was the third overall pick in 2016 and missed the first four games of his rookie year with a hamstring injury he suffered after signing his contract late in training camp. Bosa had 10.5 sacks as a rookie and 12.5 sacks in his second season before being limited to seven appearances last year by a foot injury.

Bosa remained productive once he was healthy enough to play and will look to continue making his case for a huge second contract while wearing a new number in 2019.