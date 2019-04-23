Chargers G.M. has discovered the secret of pre-draft press conferences

Getty Images

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco didn’t reveal much about his plans for the weekend.

But he at least revealed himself as having a sense of humor, and self-awareness.

Via the team’s official website, Telesco kicked off yesterday’s annual exercise in saying nothing in as many words as possible with a shared sense of misery with the assembled media.

“A lot of you probably don’t want to be here for this because you know I’m not going to say anything,” Telesco said. “I really don’t want to be here for this because I know I can’t say anything. We’re both here and don’t really want to be here, but let’s at least try to get through this and have some fun.

“It’s tough. We do all of this work all year and you guys have a lot of questions about it. There’s just not a whole lot that you can really say right now. . . .I’ll answer as many of your questions as I can. A lot may be just very general about the draft, but that’s just kind of the way it is. Once we pick the players, we’ll be up here and talk about these guys all day long.”

It beats lying.

These press conferences are often rote, with perfunctory questions followed by perfunctory answers. But there are things to be learned from coaches and General Managers any time curious people assemble, and the hope is that when Telesco does feel free to talk, he’ll be as transparent and forthcoming as promised.