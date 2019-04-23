Chiefs give up far more for Frank Clark than they got for Dee Ford

Getty Images

The Chiefs must think the pass rusher they just acquired is a lot better than the one they traded away.

Kansas City gave up a 2019 first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick to acquire Frank Clark from the Seahawks. Previously this offseason, the Chiefs traded Dee Ford to the 49ers for a 2020 second-round pick.

Essentially, the Chiefs traded Dee Ford and a first-round pick to get Frank Clark. To give up a first-round pick rather than just keeping Ford, the Chiefs must think Clark is a lot better than Ford, even though Clark and Ford both had 13 sacks last season.

The Chiefs have gone through a major defensive overhaul this offseason, and it’s easy to see why: Their offense was great last year, but their defense couldn’t stop Tom Brady and company in the playoffs, keeping Kansas City out of the Super Bowl.

But it’s easy to wonder whether the Chiefs aren’t giving up too much to make these changes. They’re going to pay Clark a reported $105 million over five years, and give up a first-round pick and a second-round pick for the privilege of doing that. Compare that to the way the Lions upgraded at defensive end, by paying Trey Flowers $90 million over five years, and not giving up any draft picks to do it.

If Clark is an All-Pro and the Chiefs have a Super Bowl-caliber defense, all of this will be worth it. But that’s a big “if.”