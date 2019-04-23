Chiefs, Seahawks agree to Frank Clark trade

Getty Images

The Chiefs surfaced as a suitor for franchise-tagged defensive end Frank Clark this week and those reports were on the money.

According to multiple reports, the Chiefs and Seahawks have agreed to a trade that will send Clark to Kansas City. Clark and the Chiefs will now get to work on a long-term deal that would secure his future with his new team.

The Seahawks will get a 2019 first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick in return. The teams will also exchange third-round selections

The Chiefs have the No. 29 pick in the first round this year and have a pair of 2020 second round selections in their pocket. They acquired a 2020 second-round pick from the 49ers in a trade for Dee Ford earlier this offseason and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Chiefs will hold onto the better of their two picks.

The Seahawks had the No. 84 pick in the third round and will send it to K.C. for the No. 92 selection. They now have five picks, including two first-rounders, in this year’s draft.