Chris Ballard on draft success: Last year was last year

The Colts returned to the playoffs last season and the return of quarterback Andrew Luck from a year lost to a shoulder injury was a significant reason for their success.

So was the job that General Manager Chris Ballard did in the draft. Ballard took guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard in the first two rounds and both players were named All-Pros for their rookie work. The Colts have three picks in the first two rounds this year, but Ballard knows that one year’s success doesn’t offer any guarantees about the next year.

“Last year was last year,” Ballard said, via the Indianapolis Star. “Nobody really cares about what we did last year at this point.”

One reason not to assume history repeats itself is Ballard’s feeling that there isn’t ” the strength at the top of the draft” that there was last year. As a result, he expects teams to have very different reads on players they rank between “11, 12, 15 all the way to 70.” That could create opportunities to move down the board and collect more picks to continue what’s been a successful rebuilding job in Indy.