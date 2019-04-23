Chris Long unsure if he’ll be back in Philadelphia

Getty Images

Veteran defensive end Chris Long sounds unsure about his future, whether it’s in Philadelphia or elsewhere.

Long told Jarrett Bell of USA Today that he didn’t know if he’d be back with the Eagles this season or not.

“I’m pretty undecided, but from the looks of things they’re going to make it hard for me in my favorite city,” Long said. “We’ll see.”

The 34-year-old defensive end played well last year, and after they shipped out Michael Bennett, it’s hard to argue that they don’t need him next year. He’s scheduled to make $5.5 million in salary and roster bonus this year, and one could reasonably read between the lines that the Eagles might prefer he make less than that.

“In March, I really wanted to play,” Long said. “Now, I don’t know. . . .

“I definitely am not feeling like going to OTAs. We’ll see what happens. If there’s any place that will make you try to do it again, it’s Philly. But it’s tough.”

The Eagles extended defensive end Brandon Graham this offseason, and brought back Vinny Curry for depth to go along with 2017 first-rounder Derek Barnett.