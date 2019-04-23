Colt McCoy missing offseason work after another procedure on leg

Getty Images

Washington has been active in searching for quarterback help, because all of the ones on the roster last year are recovering from injuries.

According to J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, quarterback Colt McCoy is missing the offseason program as he recovers from another procedure on his right leg.

McCoy broke his fibula in December, and held out hope of returning to the field while the playoffs were a possibility. Trying to push himself for that unlikely scenario created a setback.

The latest procedure is his third since the injury, and happened since he was spotted on crutches in March. He could still be back with the team soon, and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Washington traded for Case Keenum, and signed Josh Woodrum, and has been linked to pretty much every other quarterback available via trade or draft, after losing Alex Smith to a more serious broken leg last year.