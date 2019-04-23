Cowboys see no late first-round prospect equal to Amari Cooper

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week he would rather have Amari Cooper AND a first-round pick. But what turned out to be the 27th overall choice is what it cost for the Cowboys to get the receiver from the Raiders.

Make no mistake, the Cowboys would do the trade all over again, especially after seeing their draft board.

“I think you’d be hard-pressed to find anybody that would’ve made a difference on our roster like Amari made last year and like we feel like he’s going to make as me move forward,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

The Cowboys went 7-2 after Cooper arrived at the trade deadline, making the choice a late first-rounder. Cooper caught 53 passes for 725 yards and six touchdowns in nine games with the Cowboys last season.