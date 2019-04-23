Cowboys see no late first-round prospect equal to Amari Cooper

Posted by Charean Williams on April 23, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week he would rather have Amari Cooper AND a first-round pick. But what turned out to be the 27th overall choice is what it cost for the Cowboys to get the receiver from the Raiders.

Make no mistake, the Cowboys would do the trade all over again, especially after seeing their draft board.

“I think you’d be hard-pressed to find anybody that would’ve made a difference on our roster like Amari made last year and like we feel like he’s going to make as me move forward,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

The Cowboys went 7-2 after Cooper arrived at the trade deadline, making the choice a late first-rounder. Cooper caught 53 passes for 725 yards and six touchdowns in nine games with the Cowboys last season.

11 responses to “Cowboys see no late first-round prospect equal to Amari Cooper

  1. from a play on the field aspect that makes sense but from an opening of the wallet this yr as opposed to 4-5 yrs from now it doesn’t

  3. Maybe not, but you have to factor in the salary they’ll have to pay Cooper vs. a rookie.

  5. There is a WR that will be drafted at 27 or in the 2nd round that in two years will out perform Cooper and be far cheaper.

  6. Most WR’s traded mid-season are terrible the rest of the year. See Roy Williams trade. Amari turned that notion on it’s face, and had an immediate connection with Dak (unlike Dez). Amari is young, and in 4 years, has produced 3x Pro Bowls and 3x 1,000+ yard seasons. The guy is a legitimate star, and worthy of the new contract he will soon receive from Dallas. I look forward to his success, and ultimately the success of the team.

  8. I can’t wait till we see another Amari Cooper is the Cowboys first round draft pick article in about 2 hours. I loved the previous 15 I’ve seen over the past 2 days.

  9. Cooper played well after arriving via trade from Oakland, and so did the Cowboys’ offense. Dallas ranked third in completion percentage (71 percent), third in yards after catch (1,312) and first in third-down conversion rate (48.4 percent).

    A WR who can come in mid-season and lift up a terrible passing offense like that is worth the money. Also, the Cowboys need to win now while they have the pieces in place without every cornerstone player having a max deal. They don’t have time to wait 2-3 years for a young WR to develop. Once Dak and Zeke are paid it’s going to get much tougher for them to do what they have the last 3 years.

  10. The draft pick and contract is defensible because WRs are so hit or miss and take a long time to develop. They paid a premium, sure. But they also got a young WR who has proven he can play at a high level.

  11. The fact is they could have had a EWR in this draft for much less than what’s it’s going to cost them to resign Cooper.

    The problem is Jerrah couldn’t wait.

