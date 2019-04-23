Danny Amendola’s presence should help Kenny Golladay

Getty Images

The Lions signed Danny Amendola not only for his ability in the slot but also for his leadership and his familiarity with Matt Patricia’s way of doing things.

Amendola already is rubbing off on his new teammates.

“We’re still just figuring each other out, but I know one thing, his work ethic is crazy,” third-year receiver Kenny Golladay said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “It’s through the roof. He wants to push everyone. And when you have a guy like that, a vet guy, a savvy vet, you just really want to follow up under him. I’m not going to let him go out there and out-run me.”

Golladay, a third-round pick in 2017, made 70 catches for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns in 2018. The Lions, though, have a new coordinator in Darrell Bevell, who has brought a new scheme.

“The challenge is just picking up where I left off,” Golladay said. “Don’t become complacent, you know. Just need to keep my same focus and that’s what I’m going to do.”