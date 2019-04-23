Darron Lee not at Jets minicamp

Getty Images

There’s been trade chatter involving Jets linebacker Darron Lee this offseason, but that didn’t stop him from reporting to the first week of team’s offseason program a couple of years ago.

Lee is taking a different approach to this week’s minicamp. According to multiple reports from the Jets facility, Lee has joined Le'Veon Bell in choosing not to take part in Tuesday’s work.

The Jets are holding a minicamp at this point because they have a new coach this season. It’s a voluntary session, which means Lee has no obligation to attend. The team will hold a mandatory minicamp in June.

Lee was a first-round pick in 2016, which leaves the Jets with a decision to make about exercising their fifth-year option on his contract by May 3. Given the trade chatter and the big contract they just gave to C.J. Mosley, it seems unlikely that the option will be exercised unless Lee is traded in the next week to a team that does so.