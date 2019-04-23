Donovan McNabb unapologetic for his criticism of Carson Wentz

Posted by Mike Florio on April 23, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT
Getty Images

Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb recently had a strong assessment of current quarterback Carson Wentz. Despite the negative reaction in some circle to his comments, McNabb sees no reason to say he’s sorry.

“Do I need to apologize for anything?” McNabb told Jon Marks and Ike Reese of 94 WIP. “Absolutely not.”

McNabb said he was simply doing what he now does.

“What people fail to realize, when you have a job to do as an analyst or someone asks you a question — people want media members to be honest,” McNabb said. “All I was doing was being an analyst and being honest in my comments. It’s nothing personal to Carson. I respect his game, I love Carson as a quarterback. When I do come to the games, I introduce my son to him. I respect the way he prepares himself, I respect the way he plays. But in the game of football, in the game of life, if you’re not doing your job and you’re not healthy enough to be on the field, they will look to replace. People understand what I was saying, but the fact that I said it, it became an issue and that’s a problem.”

McNabb is right, generally speaking. But when former players who made their names with a specific team begin calling out current members of that team, things can quickly get dicey. Because the current players and the former and current fans will take that criticism more personally.

Eagles tackle Lane Johnson took it very personally, using multiple snake emojis and suggesting that McNabb isn’t respected by the locker room.

“I don’t play Twitter war games with kids,” McNabb said regarding Johnson. “I’m not gonna go personal with him. There is no battle back and forth. I’ll tell you if you played great. But when I go to a job . . . I’m gonna call it by the way I see it. It’s nothing personal.”

Again, he’s right — generally speaking. But he needs to know that it’s one thing for him to criticize the Giants, Cowboys, or Washington. It’s a very different thing for him to criticize the Eagles.

Because even though he says it’s not personal for the person sending the message, it’s very personal for the recipient.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Donovan McNabb unapologetic for his criticism of Carson Wentz

  3. Iggles fans are so sensitive ,Donavan is telling the truth ,,he lived it and pretty much made the playoffs his whole iggles career ,,iggles fans want Wents in a bubble because they know he could never handle the heat Donavan did !

  5. Not really a fan of McNabb, but what he says makes absolute sense.

    Oh, and I loved the line “I don’t play Twitter war games with kids,” McNabb said regarding Johnson. About time someone told Lane Johnson to shut it.

  6. Why does it need to be more personal if the criticism is about the team that he played for? If anything his words should hold more weight and be valued by the players since he has a personal connection to the team. Nothing he said was an insult, just that Carson needs to get past his injuries and put together a good year. What is he supposed to do? Be biased towards his own team and go “yeah everything’s great guys! Super bowl every year!”

  7. “…he needs to know that it’s one thing for him to criticize the Giants, Cowboys, or Washington. It’s a very different thing for him to criticize the Eagles.”

    You have GOT to be kidding me. I am literally stunned that this statement comes from someone whose work I so admire and respect (I actually had to go back and confirm that he actually wrote this post). I’m no McNabb fan, but you’re actually saying that a FORMER player, now a commentator, is supposed to forever be a “homer” and sugarcoat everything he says about his former team?? That is not only ludicrous, it’s disingenuous, and any commentator who does it shouldn’t have a job. SMH… literally. If it was April 1, I’d get it… but…

  8. People dislike opinions of pundits that never played, or formers players.

    Doesn’t matter of it’s a former player that was good, or great. Doesn’t matter if the pundit is real good and knowledgeable.

    In general, people dislike negative comments about them because it’s a flaw you have being called out, or a perception of a flaw, or problem.

  9. McNabb said Wentz is a great quarterback when he’s not hurt, which unfortunately is not often.

    Philadelphia needs to get a quarterback regardless considering Wentz’s injury history.

  10. I’m surprised anyone gives Donovan McNabb the time of day.
    Ignore him and he might go away.

  11. Typing those snake emojis was the most fun Lane Johnson had all season. Meanwhile, the Patriots went into win their sixth ring.

  13. If you really want to blow #5’s mind, ask what his opinion is if Wentz gets to the second round of the playoffs and the game ends in a tie?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!