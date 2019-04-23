Donovan McNabb unapologetic for his criticism of Carson Wentz

Getty Images

Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb recently had a strong assessment of current quarterback Carson Wentz. Despite the negative reaction in some circle to his comments, McNabb sees no reason to say he’s sorry.

“Do I need to apologize for anything?” McNabb told Jon Marks and Ike Reese of 94 WIP. “Absolutely not.”

McNabb said he was simply doing what he now does.

“What people fail to realize, when you have a job to do as an analyst or someone asks you a question — people want media members to be honest,” McNabb said. “All I was doing was being an analyst and being honest in my comments. It’s nothing personal to Carson. I respect his game, I love Carson as a quarterback. When I do come to the games, I introduce my son to him. I respect the way he prepares himself, I respect the way he plays. But in the game of football, in the game of life, if you’re not doing your job and you’re not healthy enough to be on the field, they will look to replace. People understand what I was saying, but the fact that I said it, it became an issue and that’s a problem.”

McNabb is right, generally speaking. But when former players who made their names with a specific team begin calling out current members of that team, things can quickly get dicey. Because the current players and the former and current fans will take that criticism more personally.

Eagles tackle Lane Johnson took it very personally, using multiple snake emojis and suggesting that McNabb isn’t respected by the locker room.

“I don’t play Twitter war games with kids,” McNabb said regarding Johnson. “I’m not gonna go personal with him. There is no battle back and forth. I’ll tell you if you played great. But when I go to a job . . . I’m gonna call it by the way I see it. It’s nothing personal.”

Again, he’s right — generally speaking. But he needs to know that it’s one thing for him to criticize the Giants, Cowboys, or Washington. It’s a very different thing for him to criticize the Eagles.

Because even though he says it’s not personal for the person sending the message, it’s very personal for the recipient.