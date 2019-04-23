Five teams have shown the most interest in Dwayne Haskins

Getty Images

On Thursday night, Dwayne Haskins will become only the third Ohio State quarterback to be selected in the first round, barring something incredibly unexpected. In a Monday interview with #PFTPM, Haskins outlined the teams that have shown interest in him.

“A lot of teams,” Haskins said. “The Raiders, the Redskins, Broncos, Dolphins, and the Giants. Those are the teams who have shown the most interest in me.”

The Giants have talked openly about the “K.C. model,” which would entail Haskins sitting for a year (and maybe two) behind Eli Manning. Which would mean Haskins wouldn’t play right way. Haskins said he has no problem with that.

“Whatever team I go to I just have to be ready to play whether that’s year one or year two and I don’t have a preference whether that’s to play right away or play year two or year three,” Haskins said. “I just want to be the best quarterback I can be for that franchise. Patrick Mahomes definitely did a great job learning [behind Alex Smith]. I learned from J.T. [Barrett] my first year at Ohio State, so it isn’t foreign nature for me, so I’ll be comfortable with either/or.”

Haskins had a private workout with Oakland, and he could be the “surprise” they’re considering with the fourth overall pick. Which could give the Jets a market at No. 3, if one of the other four teams (or someone else) wants to leapfrog Oakland to get Haskins.