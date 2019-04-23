Frank Clark gets five-year, $105.5 million deal with Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs and Seahawks agreed to a trade on Tuesday that would send defensive end Frank Clark to Kansas City pending Clark’s agreement with the Chiefs on a new contract.

It did not take long for that deal to come together.

According to multiple reports, Clark has agreed to a five-year, $105.5 million deal with his new team. The deal has $63.5 million in guaranteed money.

Clark was set to make $17.128 million if he played out the season under the terms of the franchise tag that the Seahawks slapped on him in March.

This new deal trumps the $105 million in total value that DeMarcus Lawrence got from the Cowboys, although Lawrence got a slightly higher amount of guaranteed money at $65 million. It’s considerably more than the five-year, $85 million that Dee Ford got from the 49ers after the Chiefs traded him for a 2020 second-round pick earlier this year.

That pick may wind up as part of the compensation for Clark — the Chiefs will keep the better of their two second-rounders while sending the other one and this year’s first-round pick to Seattle — and both the price to acquire him and the price they’re paying him suggests Kansas City believes Clark is step above Ford as a pass rusher.