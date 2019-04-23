Trade for Frank Clark not expected to stop Chiefs’ talks with Chris Jones

Getty Images

The Chiefs’ trade — and financial commitment — to Frank Clark isn’t expected to stop their talks with Chris Jones, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

The Chiefs have negotiated with Jones’ representation for several weeks about a new deal. Jones enters the final year of his contract scheduled to make $1.2 million in base salary and count $1.3 million against the cap.

Garafolo said Jones will “get paid a ton,” somewhere close to $20 million per year.

The Chiefs made Clark one of the highest-paid defensive players in football with a five-year, $105.5 million deal that includes $63.5 million in guarantees.

While the Chiefs have remade their defense this offseason, it’s clear they hope to keep Jones as part of their future.

Jones, 24, led the Chiefs with a career-best 15.5 sacks last season. He has 24 sacks in his three seasons since the Chiefs drafted him in the second round.