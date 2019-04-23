Jarran Reed had core muscle surgery today

Getty Images

The Seahawks were able to pare Frank Clark from the payroll today, and one of the guys who could benefit from that went under the knife.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed underwent core muscle surgery today in Philadelphia.

His recovery time is pegged at four to six weeks, which gives him plenty of time to be ready for training camp.

Reed had 10.5 sacks last season, making him one of the few dependable sources of pass-rush they have after dealing Clark to Kansas City.

Reed, their 2016 second-rounder, is in the final season of his rookie deal, and the Seahawks have indicated they wanted to keep him and linebacker Bobby Wagner, which is easier now than it was this morning.