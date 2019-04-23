John Elway on new deal for Chris Harris: We’ll talk, doesn’t mean we’ll do it

Getty Images

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris has not been working out with the team this month as he continues to push for a new deal with the team.

Broncos General Manager John Elway said earlier this year that he would not negotiate a new deal with Harris until the draft was over and he made it clear that nothing’s changed on that front during a Tuesday press conference. Elway also offered a reminder that talking about a deal doesn’t mean that one is actually going to happen.

“I don’t have time right now,” Elway said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. We’re busy with the draft and we’ll talk about Chris — he’s under contract, so we’ll talk about that when the draft’s over. When I say this, I said we’re going to talk about it. It doesn’t mean we’re going to do it.”

Elway was asked if trading Harris is a possibility and he said he hasn’t “even thought about that,” but it doesn’t seem like anything’s being ruled out. There are plenty of players who get new contracts even when the draft is around the corner and the fact that extending Harris wasn’t a top priority may be a sign that talking about a new deal may be as far as it goes.