John Elway, remembering Tommy Maddox, liked Joe Flacco's comments

Posted by Charean Williams on April 23, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT
John Elway understands from experience exactly where Joe Flacco is coming from.

The Broncos’ newest starting quarterback said last week he doesn’t want the team to draft a quarterback with the 10th overall pick unless he’s the understood starter. Flacco added he hopes the Broncos use the choice on a different position, with drafting a quarterback “not of most importance.”

“I’m glad he [said] that. I like that. I understand that,” Elway, the team’s president of football operations/G.M., said Tuesday during a pre-draft news conference. “That’s what you want from your guy that is your starting quarterback right now. You want him to have that mentality. I thought those comments were fine.”

Elway had just finished his ninth season, made his fourth Pro Bowl and was only 31 years old in the 1992 draft when the Broncos used the 25th overall choice on UCLA quarterback Tommy Maddox.

“I was standing at the baggage claim at DIA [Denver International Airport], and we needed a wideout,” Elway recalls. “I said, ‘Oh, [Carl] Pickens must have been gone.’ He didn’t go until the second round.”

Elway admits he was upset.

“Sure. Yeah. How’d that work out?” said Elway, who played seven more seasons, made five more Pro Bowls, won two Super Bowls and, five years after he retired, became a Hall of Famer.

Maddox spent only two seasons in Denver, going 0-4 as a starter with six touchdowns and nine interceptions.

13 responses to “John Elway, remembering Tommy Maddox, liked Joe Flacco’s comments

  4. “…who played seven more seasons, made five more Pro Bowls, won two Super Bowls(while he and other players were willing involved in cheating the salary cap) and…”

  5. With the exception of Peyton, Denver hasn’t been successful with a QB since Elway was the starter. Flacco won’t be the answer either. He should have given the keys to Denver to Kubiak and let him draft/sign a QB and stay out of the way!

  6. Then Maddox eventually became the starter for the Steelers and lost that job to Kordell Stewart who was fun to watch for a while.

  7. Why do people continue to bring up the salary cap thing? It’s so tired. They’re like a broken record stuck on the same line. Where’s the creativity? Yawn.

  8. Flacco wants No competition. He wants everyone to think he justifies his $18 million a year contract. Ever since Anquan Boldin left Joe had no one to throw jump balls too. He is getting injured more frequently and his interceptions are becoming part of his game.

  9. God memory John. DIA open in 1995 and Maddox was drafted in 1993.
    You were at Stapleton Intl.

  12. I hope Flacco does great in Denver. The dude played some solid football over the years, only to be bashed by a bunch of clowns. Two super bowl wins in a row, while the Ravens tank. That would be fair.

    You might want to check your facts on that one. Stewart Lost his job to Maddox, and Maddox eventually lost his Job to Roethlisberger due to an elbow sprain in 2004.

