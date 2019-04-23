Jonathan Stewart signs one-day contract to retire as a Panther

Getty Images

Running back Jonathan Stewart rejoined the Panthers on Tuesday, but he won’t be vying for carries behind Christian McCaffrey this season.

Stewart signed a one-day contract with the Panthers in order to announce his retirement as a member of the team.

The Panthers selected Stewart with the 13th pick of the 2008 draft and he spent the first 10 years of his career in Carolina. Stewart moved on to the Giants last year, but wound up on injured reserve after rushing six times for 17 yards in three games.

Stewart was considerably more productive with the Panthers. He ran 1,699 times for 7,318 yards and 51 touchdowns while catching 162 passes for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns. He added five more touchdown runs in the postseason, including three scores as the team made the Super Bowl after the 2015 season.