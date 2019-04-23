Josh Allen has no expectations for draft night

Getty Images

Kentucky pass rusher Josh Allen took visits to several of the top teams in the draft. He won’t have to wait long to hear his name called on draft night.

But Allen has “no idea” where he will go.

“I don’t want to have an idea because I want it to be a surprise,” Allen said on Phil Simms Unbuttoned. “Plus, I don’t want to be butt-hurt. I don’t want to be like, I’m going to go this; I’m going to go that; and they trade the pick or draft somebody else, and I’m hurt. I want it to be a surprise. I’m just taking it day-by-day and enjoying the process.”

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen was the seventh overall choice of the Bills last year. Allen the pass rusher could go higher . . . or lower. He also could go to the Bills, one of the teams that he visited.

Wherever he goes, Allen will be surprised.