Josh Gordon signs Patriots tender

No one knows Josh Gordon‘s status for the 2019 season, but he’s officially under contract to the Patriots.

Gordon, the extremely talented receiver whose drug addiction has derailed his career, signed his one-year tender offer with the Patriots, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

That puts him under contract with New England for the 2019 season. He had little choice but to sign if he has any intention of playing football again, as he was a restricted free agent who couldn’t sign anywhere else.

Gordon is currently suspended by the NFL but could apply for reinstatement soon. The Patriots know they can’t count on Gordon being ready to go, but if he is that would be a pleasant surprise and a big boost to New England’s offense.