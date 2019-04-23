Josh Jacobs appears to have multiple teams with first-round interest

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 23, 2019, 12:38 PM EDT
Getty Images

The running back position has been devalued in the NFL in recent years, but one running back appears poised to be snapped up no later than the end of the first round.

Alabama running back Josh Jacobs has been mocked to draft slots in the 20s in most mock drafts, with the Raiders (who own picks 24 and 27) appearing to like him and the Eagles and Colts (25th and 26th) high on him as well.

In his mock draft, Peter King projected the Raiders trading up to 21st to take Jacobs. Oakland may think it has to move up to 24 to keep some other team from leapfrogging it.

The Raiders are reportedly poised to do something surprising, but taking Jacobs at No. 4 overall would be stunning, not just surprising.

Still, for as much as the NFL has become a passing league and not a running league, teams continue to draft running backs. Last year Saquon Barkley went second overall, Rashaad Penny 27th and Sony Michel 31st. Jacobs surely won’t go as high as Barkley did last year, but he seems likely to be off the board as early as Penny was last year.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Josh Jacobs appears to have multiple teams with first-round interest

  2. I would be beyond upset if the Raiders took Jacobs at #24. There is NO WAY the Raiders trade up for a RB. They didn’t trade Mack and Cooper to package picks for RB, that’s absurd. You can get another good RB in rounds 4-7, they should not draft a RB on Day 1 or even Day 2 of the draft. I’ll take Trayveon Williams, Justice Hill, Rodney Anderson, etc in the later rounds instead. We need top end defensive talent. Raiders should take defense with 3 of their first 4 picks in the top 35. Maybe spend one of those on a TE, like Fant, if they fall, or on a solid OL. Otherwise, straight defense.

  3. I have a feeling if a team wants Jacobs that they are gonna have to trade up with Tennessee (pick 19) to get in front of the Steelers at pick 20.

  4. something surprising at #4- trading out or reaching for Devin White…..or taking Allen, or Oliver, or Bosa, or Quinnnen….that is as surprised I am going to be. signed Captain Obvious.

    Go Raiders ….Go Mayock!!!

  5. For years the thinking was the RB’s were a dime a dozen and easily replaced. Zeke Elliott and Barkley have shown that a great RB can still be a difference maker. If Gruden and Mayock view Jacobs in that same light they could be seriously considering him at #4. Don’t forget that Gruden is a run-first coach. Took Cadillac Williams much higher than most teams had him ranked.

  7. Absolutely no way the Raiders take Jacobs at #4. No way. Mayock is all about value/scheme fit/football players vs just an athlete. Gruden is all about GRINDERS and SHINE. Thursday we’ll see how much influence Mayock has in the draft process and Gruden would be foolish to override Mayock. Just Win Baby!

  8. For years the thinking was the RB’s were a dime a dozen and easily replaced. Zeke Elliott and Barkley have shown that a great RB can still be a difference maker.
    *******************************

    Shown what and to whom exactly? I don’t recall either team going too far in the playoffs, unless you mean that they’re a difference maker in the regular season, and if so, great for them!

    Oh, and which mock draft are you referring to – is it version 9,657,895? There are so many mock drafts out there that eventually all players are 1st rd picks…

  9. r8rsfan says:
    April 23, 2019 at 1:08 pm

    For years the thinking was the RB’s were a dime a dozen and easily replaced. Zeke Elliott and Barkley have shown that a great RB can still be a difference maker. If Gruden and Mayock view Jacobs in that same light they could be seriously considering him at #4.

    ————————————–

    No on Jacobs at 4. The surprise pick at 4 will be either Dwayne Haskins Jr, T-G Jonah Williams or corner Greedy Williams.

  10. This whole “shock pick” thing sounds a lot like something Mr. Al Davis would say. If you have your eye on ANYONE rated in round 1 MAYBE Oaktown takes him so if you have your heart set you better check with Chucky. Will be shocked if they don’t go defense if they keep the pick.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!