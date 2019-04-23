Judge orders eventual release of Kraft video

Getty Images

Get ready.

Sooner or later, and maybe sooner than later, a surveillance video showing Patriots owner Robert Kraft engaged in sexual activity at a Florida day spa will be released to the public.

Although a judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the release of the video, the video will be released when: (1) a jury is sworn in for a trial of the case against Kraft; (2) prosecutors drop the charges; (3) the case is resolved through a plea agreement; or (4) “any other time at which the court finds the fair trial rights of Defendant are not at risk, after notice to the parties and hearing thereon.”

Via the Boston Globe, the judge concluded only that the footage cannot be disclosed in away that would taint the jury pool. Once that risk is gone, the video enters the public domain.

This conclusion means that the judge rejected Kraft’s argument in support of permanently blocking the release of the video. Which means that the video will be released.