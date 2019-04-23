Judge orders eventual release of Kraft video

Posted by Mike Florio on April 23, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT
Get ready.

Sooner or later, and maybe sooner than later, a surveillance video showing Patriots owner Robert Kraft engaged in sexual activity at a Florida day spa will be released to the public.

Although a judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the release of the video, the video will be released when: (1) a jury is sworn in for a trial of the case against Kraft; (2) prosecutors drop the charges; (3) the case is resolved through a plea agreement; or (4) “any other time at which the court finds the fair trial rights of Defendant are not at risk, after notice to the parties and hearing thereon.”

Via the Boston Globe, the judge concluded only that the footage cannot be disclosed in away that would taint the jury pool. Once that risk is gone, the video enters the public domain.

This conclusion means that the judge rejected Kraft’s argument in support of permanently blocking the release of the video. Which means that the video will be released.

  4. So the video was obtained illegally and now it gets released to all of the public. So is this like a real life porn hub hidden camera thing. I actually just read today a guy was arrested for taking hidden videos of people and posting them online, guess its only illegal if you are not the police doing it.

  6. Kraft plead guilty and pay your nominal fine and serve your community work.

    You are a disgrace for trying to buy a not guilty verdict. Everyone knows you’re guilty and you’re making yourself look look even worse.

    If you had any character you’d admit your guilty, but men of character don’t visit massage parlors for sex.

    The Patriot Way!!! Cheat, lie and blame everyone else.

  8. Kraft will appeal this as far as he legally can, so don’t hold your breath on it being released (legally)any time soon.

  9. That’s because the judge is being politically motivated.
    I have yet to see the videos of Vick killing dogs…
    The difference is that Vick, as a player, was protected by both the union and the media whereas Kraft has ZERO protection and is a target of the media.
    I’d never vote for that judge ever again.

  13. Just plead guilty, and be a man about it. Then no one will care. Trying to deny it, and then being proved a liar just make it worse. You did it, everyone knows it, just take responsibility.

  14. Does this really serve the public interest? At this point, we all know Kraft went to a massage parlor and received sexual favors. How does releasing the video help? Do we really have a right to see a graphic video of the actual event? Ridiculous if you ask me. I am sure if the judge was in Kraft’s position, he would see things differently. At the end of the day, we have all done stupid things. It feels wrong to do this.

  16. If the state law requires its disclosure, the state law requires its disclosure. Those complaining in this thread can write their Florida legislators to change the relevant state law, assuming that they’re Florida citizens. Otherwise, it’s pointless to rant about the unfairness to poor old Bob Kraft. He’s “Florida man” now.

  17. Sometimes “hiding in plain sight” works… sometimes it doesn’t.

    Kraft figured no one would expect a multi-billionaire would go to a typical suburban shopping center in view of everyone for some fun in the back of a massage parlor. He obviously didn’t have the place vetted, and they may have been involved in sex trafficking, even though the women who served Kraft were allegedly not part of that. And it came back to bite him.

    If I had $6 million, let alone $6 billion, I’d just hire someone for that purpose – salary, benefits, retirement plan – and no one finds out.

  22. Kraft needs to plea this thing out, apologize and move on. Even if his lawyers get it dismissed no one on the planet is going to believe he isn’t guilty. Tuff pill to swallow but the sooner he does the sooner it goes away….

  23. Belichicks Dig Me says:
    April 23, 2019 at 5:01 pm
    As a Patriots fan I’ll just read off this tattoo on my calf:

    BUT WHERE’S THE EVIDENCE?
    ———————————————————————————
    Unfortunately you’re about to find out

  24. As it should,

    Ridiculous Kraft wouldn’t just take ownership of his mistake and plead out rather than pay millions to his high priced lawyers to find a loophole out of this.

  26. The only thing more ridiculous than busting Kraft for getting a hooker is the people hating on him.

    He got himself a hooker, big friggin deal.

  28. meadowlandssports says:
    April 23, 2019 at 5:21 pm

    Sometimes “hiding in plain sight” works… sometimes it doesn’t.

    Kraft figured no one would expect a multi-billionaire would go to a typical suburban shopping center in view of everyone for some fun in the back of a massage parlor….”
    _______________________________________________
    I agree. However, he, and the other two billionaires, should have used an UBER instead of pulling up in their forty foot long limos with a chauffeur to open the doors for them. Limos pulling up to a two bit massage parlor regularly would certainly not draw attention, right? LOL

