Judge rules Kraft tape can’t be released now, would jeopardize “potential jury pool”

Getty Images

Another court ruling on Tuesday ensured that prosecutors in Florida will not be allowed to release to the public a video of Patriots owner Robert Kraft engaging in alleged sex acts at a massage parlor.

Judge Leonard Hanser blocked the tape’s release last week on a temporary basis and extended that ban on Tuesday. Hanser ruled that the tape’s potential to influence potential jurors ahead of a trial. Hanser did not rule out the possibility that the tape could be released once a jury is selected or the case is otherwise resolved.

“Furthermore, the Court is seriously concerned about allowing the media to disclose to the public a piece of evidence that would be [or could be] central to the case against defendant,” Hanser wrote, via USA Today. “In effect, the potential jury pool would be given the opportunity to preview trial evidence, including identifying (Kraft) as the person depicted in the video tapes.”

Another hearing in the case is set for Friday.