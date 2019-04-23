Ken Crawley signs tender with Saints

Getty Images

Saints cornerback Ken Crawley has signed his restricted free agent tender, according to the league’s official transactions report Tuesday.

The team used an original-round tender on him, paying Crawley $2.03 million this season.

Crawley, 26, has spent all three seasons in New Orleans after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado.

He has appeared in 38 games with 23 starts in his career, including 10 games and five starts last season.

Crawley has 128 tackles, an interception a forced fumble and 31 pass breakups in his career.