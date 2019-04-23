Kliff Kingsbury claims Cardinals haven’t settled on a player at No. 1

AP

The Cardinals have been on the clock for nearly four months, but they’re not officially on the clock until Thursday night. And they’ve officially yet to decide what they’re going to do with the first overall pick in the draft.

Coach Kliff Kingbury told reporters on Tuesday that the strategy for the No. 1 pick hasn’t been finalized.

“We’re still working through things,” Kingsbury said, via Steve Wyche of NFL Media. “It is a process. I wouldn’t say the hay is in the barn.”

Even with only two days to go, there’s no reason for all of the hay to be in the barn. But most of it should be there, enough to allow the Cardinals to have a direction in which they’re leaning. Indeed, if they don’t already know what they want to do, what’s going to happen in the next two days to allow them to make their decision?

Chances are that they already know what they’d do if they were on the clock right now. Chances also are that the Cardinals realize that they gain nothing by tipping their hand. Interest in the ABC/ESPN/NFLN trimulcast will be maximized if the team (and ESPN/NFL) maintain a façade of uncertainty, and it would be foolish to presume that the parties who directly benefit from getting the most people interested in tuning in on Thursday night don’t want that uncertainty to be maximized.

Why else would ESPN and NFLN’s top insiders be so silent regarding Arizona’s plans? Former NFL receiver Antonio Bryant’s repeated insistence that Nick Bosa not Kyler Murray will be the first pick cries out for something from someone who traffics exclusively in NFL transactional information. But by either confirming or debunking Bryant’s report, the cat will be out of the bag, and there will be less reason for anyone/everyone to tune in to ABC/ESPN/NFL Network on Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Or maybe an hour or two, in the event that someone who makes a living telling us what will happen five minutes before its announced gives us more than a five-minute head’s up (if that much) on what the Cardinals will do.