Kliff Kingsbury: Josh Rosen was a top-10 pick for a reason

Getty Images

Josh Rosen keeps showing up for (voluntary) work despite facing an uncertain future in Arizona.

While Kliff Kingsbury made it clear he would not address anything regarding the draft Tuesday, the new Cardinals coach could not say enough nice things about Rosen. He sounded genuine in his praise.

“Yeah, I think Josh has done everything humanly possible to show what type of quarterback he is, what type of competitor he is,” Kingsbury said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “I’ve said it all along, I couldn’t be more impressed with his approach. He’s a great player. I mean, he was a top-10 pick for a reason. You see it out there how cerebral he is, how quickly he’s picked up our system. I was really impressed with his execution [Tuesday].”

Rumors continue to swirl that the Cardinals will draft Kyler Murray No. 1 overall and trade Rosen. That hasn’t stopped Rosen from going about his business.

Rosen has impressed Kingsbury with how quickly he has picked up on the new coach’s up-tempo offense.

“I just think there’s a misconception about him,” Kingsbury said. “He’s very confident in himself. He’s very smart, and I think people may mistake that as arrogance at times. But he’s a confident young man, and he asks the right questions. He’s very cerebral, and he works at it. I’ve enjoyed working with him.”

How much longer does Kingsbury work with Rosen? Everyone will find out soon enough with the draft only days away.

For now, Rosen is Kingsbury’s quarterback.

“At the end of the last year, I thought he got better and better through some very adverse situations and continued to fight, continued to compete,” Kingsbury said. “You never saw one headline about him blaming anybody else. He took ownership of the season and I have a tremendous amount of respect for the way he handled that.

“As a player, the physical traits. Tremendous arm talent. Very accurate. Can throw from a bunch of different planes. Great touch. Cerebral. He went top 10 for a reason and I think people forgot that.”