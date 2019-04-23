Kliff Kingsbury: Josh Rosen was a top-10 pick for a reason

Posted by Charean Williams on April 23, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT
Josh Rosen keeps showing up for (voluntary) work despite facing an uncertain future in Arizona.

While Kliff Kingsbury made it clear he would not address anything regarding the draft Tuesday, the new Cardinals coach could not say enough nice things about Rosen. He sounded genuine in his praise.

“Yeah, I think Josh has done everything humanly possible to show what type of quarterback he is, what type of competitor he is,” Kingsbury said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “I’ve said it all along, I couldn’t be more impressed with his approach. He’s a great player. I mean, he was a top-10 pick for a reason. You see it out there how cerebral he is, how quickly he’s picked up our system. I was really impressed with his execution [Tuesday].”

Rumors continue to swirl that the Cardinals will draft Kyler Murray No. 1 overall and trade Rosen. That hasn’t stopped Rosen from going about his business.

Rosen has impressed Kingsbury with how quickly he has picked up on the new coach’s up-tempo offense.

“I just think there’s a misconception about him,” Kingsbury said. “He’s very confident in himself. He’s very smart, and I think people may mistake that as arrogance at times. But he’s a confident young man, and he asks the right questions. He’s very cerebral, and he works at it. I’ve enjoyed working with him.”

How much longer does Kingsbury work with Rosen? Everyone will find out soon enough with the draft only days away.

For now, Rosen is Kingsbury’s quarterback.

“At the end of the last year, I thought he got better and better through some very adverse situations and continued to fight, continued to compete,” Kingsbury said. “You never saw one headline about him blaming anybody else. He took ownership of the season and I have a tremendous amount of respect for the way he handled that.

“As a player, the physical traits. Tremendous arm talent. Very accurate. Can throw from a bunch of different planes. Great touch. Cerebral. He went top 10 for a reason and I think people forgot that.”

  1. They’re going with Bosa or Williams at #1. If they were gonna trade Rosen it would have happened already. The second they draft Murray is the second they lose all trade leverage for Rosen because they can’t keep both and teams, knowing that, can lowball them.

    I’ve thought all along they made noise about Murray because they want a team to get desperate and make them a Herschel Walker offer for that pick to get him.

  2. Josh Rosen could be as good as Tom Brady or better. I don’t think anyone was jumping up and down over Brady this early in his career. Heck, he was a fifth rounder. If Bledsoe didn’t get hurt, the Patriots might have cut Brady in a year or two and nobody would have picked him up. If you don’t believe me, I’m sorry, but it’s the truth. Like it or not. Belichick wouldn’t have passed him up five times if he thought he was going to be a great QB. Ditto the other 31 teams. One of his assistant coaches talked him into drafting Brady. I don’t think Brady would have necessarily won multiple super bowls with a bad organization, but the combination of Belichick and Brady worked wonders. If Rosen were to be dealt to New England he’s become a HOFer. No doubt.

  5. Talking good about him to use as trade bait. If they do pass on him tho and he does fall to 3, Jets gonna be sitting pretty. They’ll probably get two 1st round picks for him.

