Le’Veon Bell not at Jets voluntary minicamp

Posted by Josh Alper on April 23, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
Getty Images

Running back Le'Veon Bell never reported to the Steelers after being given the franchise tag last season and sat out the year before signing with the Jets as a free agent last month.

Getting the long-term deal he was looking for while still in Pittsburgh hasn’t led him to perfect attendance at offseason work this time around. The Jets started a three-day minicamp on Tuesday morning and multiple reporters on hand sent word that Bell was not on the field with the rest of the team.

Attendance at the minicamp is voluntary, so there’s no requirement that Bell be with the team right now. There’s also no word about whether he’ll be missing the entire week of work or if Tuesday’s absence is a one-day thing.

Head coach Adam Gase and General Manager Mike Maccagnan are both scheduled to speak to reporters later in the day and they may shed light on that question during their time with the media.

Permalink 75 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

75 responses to “Le’Veon Bell not at Jets voluntary minicamp

  9. He’s too fat. Was eating Cheetos and playing Madden for a year. Great investment there guys. You’re more desperate to sell tickets and Jerseys than to actually win… Cleary

  11. Dysfunctional team meets dysfunctional player. Oh, right, you can’t meet a guy who isn’t there.

  13. Don’t worry Jets fans, soon he’ll be sulking on the sideline and disrupting the locker room as bonuses for the huge contract he just got.

  15. Too busy not being a professional football player. Too busy playing video games, smoking dro, and making bad rap tapes.

  18. “Attendance at the minicamp is voluntary”

    I’m sure there were other players who weren’t there. While I also dislike Bell, I think he is unjustly being singled out.

  23. Most teams & fans want their veterans at these “voluntary” workouts. However, these workouts don’t play-calling on on-field work, so a well established veteran missing them, is not real big deal.

    In Bell’s case, it does look bad after all his well established past BS.

  24. He wasn’t part of their Jersey unveiling either. Not exactly what you’d hope for from a guy you made the 2nd highest paid RB in NFL history…

    Doesn’t really seem like he’s all in to me.

    If Bell has a lot of the same issues he had in Pittsburgh, what type of message does that send to the team about what type of players Maccagnan is willing to pay?

  26. Not like nobody warned the Jets this would happen. However, separate topic: Tom Coughlin says he wishes every player went to voluntary camp and PFT totally vilifies him for it. But when it suits their purposes they turn around and make a big deal about players skipping camp.

  27. Nothing says dedication like signing a multi-million dollar contract and skipping the first day of work….

  31. Yes its Voluntary ,but wouldnt you wanna start off with a good impression with your new team.Hey guys Im here to work,lets knock off the Patriots.But nope

  32. VOLUNTARY!!!! Unless it was stipulated in his contract that his money was contingent on him showing up to voluntary camps this is non issue….good for him, hopefully he is working out on his own getting his family situated in a new city and tying up lose ends before thinks become mandatory…..

  34. Any team dumb enough to sign someone like Bell deserves every headache they get. Now the next thing will be Bell getting suspended for something.

  38. Bell would have made around 13.5m per year (minus pa state taxes) if he accepted the Steelers final contract offer. He now makes around 11.9m per year (minus ny state taxes). Now factor in the difference between pa/ny cost of living, commute time, housing, etc. He went to ny to rap not play ball. Unfortunately his rap game is trash.

  40. Why do teams sign these “head cases?” He may well do the minimum both at practice and in games to get his money. He can fake injury.

  42. carloswlassiter says:
    April 23, 2019 at 10:45 am
    V-o-l-u-n-t-a-r-y.
    _________________
    This bum sat out an entire year.
    He should have been the first one there.

  45. Why would anyone expect any different! Different team ,same player. Mr Me is probably at a Fat Camp trying to get down NEAR his playing weight. This should have been taken care of UP FRONT by the GM. This is why the Jets will continue to draft near the top. I feel for Sam Darnold!

  48. The stupidity is amazing…and I’m not talking about Bell missing voluntary camp. Truly a nothing story.

  49. HaHa! You would think he would want to make a good impression, and get to know some of the guys on his new team. I could understand the it’s “voluntary” crowd had he been with the team for a year or so. I’ll be blunt, I think there is big reason he’s staying away. Especially, after his video game post a while back. LOL (Said with no judgement on those who partake.)

  51. I understand the people that want to cry: “Voluntary workouts” but he has been out of the league for one full year. Hes on a new team with new players with a new head coach and new money. Either retire or show up. Bills fan here, laughing at the Jets but also feeling bad. Its a tough conundrum.

  54. You’d think he would want to be there to meet new teammates, the staff and set a good example. People are going to say these are voluntary, but when you’ve been out of the league for a year it suggests you really don’t have that much passion to help lead a franchise forward.

  55. LOL such responsible reporting. The article writer has no clue whether Bell has a valid reason for not being at a “VOLUNTARY” camp. Could he already have cleared it with the organization and coaches? Well lets report this story and get some clicks…..lol

  58. SMDH

    Alameda Ta’amu – Pittsburgh Steeler – accomplished most of your highlights below, in one fell swoop.

    Difference is the Pats cut “that guy” immediately. Ta’Amu got a two week suspension.

    Every team has these morons. It’s how they’re handled that counts. You do yourself, and this comment section a disservice stooping to this ridiculous reasoning.

    =====================

    Vasteelerfan says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:09 am
    Wow. Cannot be made up. It just can’t.

    Well at least he isn’t running people over or shooting someone or god forbid cheating like the Pats….

  60. It is not news since it is voluntary. It is only an issue if he doesn’t show up for anything that is mandatory unless it is Jacksonville. Jacksonville (and any other teams that says anything about a player not showing up for voluntary workouts) needs to be fined several picks for Coughlin’s remarks. If the GM and coach want players to show up for off-season voluntary workouts then put it in the contract as a bonus, until then is is only click bait or the opportunity to read how bad or education system is with few understanding the definition of voluntary.

  61. Vasteelerfan says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:09 am
    Wow. Cannot be made up. It just can’t.

    Well at least he isn’t running people over or shooting someone or god forbid cheating like the Pats….

    ————————

    It’s kind of interesting that you seem to imply that cheating in a game is somehow more egregious than shooting people or running them over.

  62. The NFLPA have to establish something different than the current voluntary workout structure. It doesn’t work for players. They are made to look bad if they skip despite having no obligation to be there.

  63. This guy will be on injured reserve by week 8. I get that these are voluntary, but this is a guy who hasn’t played in over a year, it’s not like he needs the time to recover.

  67. Proud Steeler fan here! Can some of you eat crow about the Steelers front office. This guy is embodies what bane said to Batman.

    “Victory has defeated you.”

    I hope he gets his stuff together thou, because as a fan of football, le’veon can be a beast and fun to watch, and that’s what it is all about. Maybe I’m selfish, but I’d still watch him ball out in a jets jersey cause I do enjoy his running style. Get your head out your butt.

    -fan of football

  70. He hates football. Why would anyone expect him to show up for a voluntary football practice? People wonder why one team keeps winning super bowls and the other 31 seem like they’re on a separate planet. A lot of the other teams are just run by folks who don’t know anything about football. Belichick will probably coach until he’s 80, unless he starts getting some real competition. It doesn’t look like that’s happening, at least not in New York.

  72. You’d expect a guy who’s new to the team AND sat out the entire year would want to attend voluntary camp. I don’t care if it’s voluntary. You bet I would attend voluntary anything to show my new employer and team I’m dedicated to winning.

  73. “Attendance at the minicamp is voluntary”

    I’m sure there were other players who weren’t there. While I also dislike Bell, I think he is unjustly being singled out.

    _________________________________________

    A similar article just came out citing that OBJ didn’t show up either. That thread isn’t getting hit nearly as hard as this one. And even the article itself makes it appear that it’s nothing out of the ordinary for OBJ not to show up.

    People like to comment on what pleases the tune they are already singing.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!