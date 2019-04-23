Le’Veon Bell not at Jets voluntary minicamp

Getty Images

Running back Le'Veon Bell never reported to the Steelers after being given the franchise tag last season and sat out the year before signing with the Jets as a free agent last month.

Getting the long-term deal he was looking for while still in Pittsburgh hasn’t led him to perfect attendance at offseason work this time around. The Jets started a three-day minicamp on Tuesday morning and multiple reporters on hand sent word that Bell was not on the field with the rest of the team.

Attendance at the minicamp is voluntary, so there’s no requirement that Bell be with the team right now. There’s also no word about whether he’ll be missing the entire week of work or if Tuesday’s absence is a one-day thing.

Head coach Adam Gase and General Manager Mike Maccagnan are both scheduled to speak to reporters later in the day and they may shed light on that question during their time with the media.