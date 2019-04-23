Mike Hughes “a little ahead of schedule” in his rehab

AP

Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes played only six games in his rookie season, tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while covering Larry Fitzgerald in an Oct. 14 game against Arizona.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman offered an update on Hughes’ rehab, saying Hughes is running.

“It’s a process,” Spielman said. “In fact, he’s a little ahead of schedule, so we’ve got a long way to go. But I know he’s been here all offseason, working extremely hard at it. I know he’s anxious to get back on that field, and I know [Vikings athletic trainer] Eric Sugarman and our medical staff and the success they’ve had with ACLs and knee injuries and how quickly they get those guys back playing on the field and playing at the same level or higher. . . .We’re excited about where he’s at this point in his rehab right now.”

Hughes, the Vikings’ selection at 30th overall in 2018, made 21 tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception, three pass breakups and a forced fumble before going on injured reserve.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, the 41st overall choice in 2017, played only four games as a rookie before tearing an ACL. He returned last season to contribute 920 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.