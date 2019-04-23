Mike Maccagnan: No “demarcation point” for trading down

Getty Images

Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan said in March that he was “very intrigued” by the possibility of trading down from the third overall pick and a report this month called the team “determined” to make such a move, so it’s no surprise that the topic came up at Maccagnan’s press conference on Tuesday.

Maccagnan was more measured this time around and said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, that he’d do what’s in the “best interest” of the team on Thursday. Maccagnan also said that there’s no “demarcation point” to mark how far they’d be willing to drop down the draft order in a trade.

A bigger drop would likely mean bigger compensation coming back to the Jets, but it would put them out of reach of the defensive players expected to come off the board at the top of the first round.

Adding a threat to the pass rush would be a step in the right direction for the Jets. In a little more than 48 hours, we’ll know if that’s the route they’ve decided to take.