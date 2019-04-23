Odell Beckham not attending Browns’ voluntary minicamp

AP

Odell Beckham Jr. is not attending the Browns’ voluntary minicamp this week, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports. The three-day camp, which is an extra one given to new head coaches, began Tuesday.

The star receiver showed up for the first day of the voluntary offseason program April 1 but has worked out on his own in Los Angeles since. That is his typical offseason routine.

The Browns are not concerned about Beckham’s absence, with coach Freddie Kitchens having acknowledged Beckham would not regularly attend the voluntary portion of the offseason. The mandatory minicamp is June 4-6.

“This is all voluntary,” Kitchens said earlier this month. “I didn’t encourage anything. Odell knows what’s at stake. He knows what he needs to be here for. This is strictly voluntary. If we wanted to critique people for not coming and coming, then we should make it mandatory as a league. It’s not mandatory. Would I hold a grudge if he’s not going to come? No, I wouldn’t.’’

Beckham unloaded on the Giants in a Twitter storm Monday, suggesting the team was OK with losing. He also said his sendoff was disrespectful.

“I’ve never been in a place so happy in my life, my soul, my spirit, is at an all time high!” Beckham wrote of Cleveland.