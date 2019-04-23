Packers were “pleasantly surprised” by Cole Madison’s return to roster

Getty Images

While they certainly hoped it would come to fruition, the Green Bay Packers still found themselves enthused by the return of 2018 fifth-round pick Cole Madison to their roster for the start of the offseason program.

“It was great to see Cole back in the building just doing some football things again. That was a really, really pleasant surprise,” Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst said, via USA Today.

Madison stepped away from football last summer for personal reasons. Reports at the time connected the decision with the suicide of Madison’s former college teammate, Tyler Hilinski, at Washington State University. The Packers were unsure if Madison would ever return to the roster.

The Packers had been excited about what Madison could add last offseason prior to his leave of absence. That excitement hasn’t waned now that he’s back with the team this spring.

“He looks like the 6-5, 300-pounder that we drafted,” Gutekunst said. “Very optimistic, to see him progress this year.”