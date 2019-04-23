Patrick Peterson not on field for Cardinals minicamp

Getty Images

Patrick Peterson hasn’t been sent to the Chiefs, but he isn’t on the field with the Cardinals either.

According to Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic, the veteran cornerback is not on the field with his teammates for today’s voluntary minicamp.

Of course, it’s voluntary, so he doesn’t have to be, and he doesn’t have to explain why he isn’t, either.

But it comes hours after former NFL wideout Antonio Bryant suggested he was being traded, so the timing is interesting, at least.

In other news, quarterback Josh Rosen is there, leading his team until it isn’t anymore.