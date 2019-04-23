Patrick Peterson’s days in Arizona aren’t ending

Getty Images

Antonio Bryant has definitely found a way to make himself relevant in recent days.

He has taken a break from banging the “Cardinals won’t draft Kyler Murray” drum to suggest that the Cardinals have shipped defensive back Patrick Peterson to the Chiefs.

A source with direct knowledge as to whether such a deal had gone down tells PFT that no deal has gone down between the Cardinals and the Chiefs, and that there has been “zero dialogue” between the two teams. Another source suggested initially that something may be happening, but then made it clear that Peterson is staying put in Arizona.

So stay tuned. Even though the brushfire was quickly extinguished, the last 15-20 minutes were sufficiently weird to justify staying focused on whether something indeed happens with the Cardinals and Peterson.