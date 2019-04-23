Rams getting used to having a first-rounder again

Getty Images

The Rams are in uncharted waters — for the time being.

For the first time since taking quarterback Jared Goff first overall in 2016, they’re back in the first round. Unless they aren’t.

Via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, Rams coach Sean McVay played it coy when asked if they might trade out of the 31st overall spot this year.

“You never know,” McVay said.

It might be because he just doesn’t know what to do with one. He arrived the year after the deal to move up to take Jared Goff, which cost them their 2017 first-rounder. Last year, they sent the first to the Patriots in the wide receiver Brandin Cooks deal. This year’s second went to the Chiefs for cornerback Marcus Peters.

“Ever since we had that No. 1 overall pick, we’ve been kind of in this type of preparation,” General Manager Les Snead said. “So it feels the same.”

They’ve drafted well in the middle rounds to fill in some blanks, and will have to continue to with a top-heavy roster, which may lead them to consider moving out of the first round.