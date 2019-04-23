Rams happy to see Frank Clark leave the division

Getty Images

Frank Clark made 12 of his 35 career sacks against NFC West opponents, while also collecting 13 tackles for loss and 29 quarterback hits against the other three teams in the division.

The Rams saw the best of the pass rusher as Clark had six sacks, six tackles for loss, 13 tackles, seven quarterback hits and an interception in eight career games against them.

Not surprisingly, the Rams are celebrating the Seahawks trade of Clark to the Chiefs.

“You mean, am I going to be sad not to see him twice a year? Heck no,” Rams coach Sean McVay said at the team’s pre-draft news conference. “He’s a great player. I think there’s a lot of things that go into that. He is a very good football player, and I will not be upset having to worry about seeing him. There’s a lot of really good players that they have in Seattle, but Frank was a special one. He’ll do a great job in Kansas City and that’s why he earned the deal.”

Rams General Manager Les Snead pointed out, though, that the Seahawks now hold choices 21 and 29 and could get a replacement.

“I’ve got a gut feeling they’re going to pick one of those players we deemed ‘unrealistic’ to us, so there may be a new player,” Snead said.