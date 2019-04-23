Rams pick up Jared Goff’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

The Rams announced Tuesday they have exercised the fifth-year option on Jared Goff‘s contract for 2020.

The move comes as no surprise given Goff was the No. 1 overall pick in 2016 and was the Rams’ starting quarterback in Super Bowl LIII.

Los Angeles exercised the fifth-year options on running back Todd Gurley and cornerback Marcus Peters‘ contracts last year. The Rams signed Gurley to an extension at the start of 2018 training camp. Peters remains under contract on his fifth-year option, though the Rams have expressed interest in signing him to a long-term deal.

Goff is 24-7 over the past two seasons, with a 100.8 passer rating, after going 0-7 with a 63.6 passer rating as a rookie.

Through three seasons, Goff has passed for 9,581 yards and 65 touchdowns.