Ravens pick up Ronnie Stanley’s 2020 option

The Ravens won’t let left tackle Ronnie Stanley get away any time soon.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Ravens have officially exercised Stanley’s fifth-year option. He’s now under contract through 2020.

There was never any question that the Ravens would pick up the option on Stanley, the sixth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Stanley has started 42 games in three seasons.

Stanley will make $13 million in 2020. That salary is guaranteed for injury, although the Ravens could still choose to cut him and pay him nothing in 2020 if he’s not injured.