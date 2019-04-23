Reggie Cobb’s son will announce 49ers second-round pick

Getty Images

Former NFL running back 49ers scout Reggie Cobb died last weekend at the age of 50 and there will be a moment to remember him during this week’s NFL Draft.

The 49ers announced that Cobb’s son DeMarcus will announce the team’s second-round pick from Nashville on Friday night. Former 49ers tight end Earl Cooper will also take part in the selection. The team will also leave an empty seat in their draft room for Cobb.

Cobb played college football at Tennessee and was a Bucs second-round pick in 1990, so it’s a fitting tribute on multiple fronts.

“I think a lot of people just really cared about him, and that’s because he had a special way of making people feel really good about themselves,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said on Monday. “I think we’ll always remember the infectious smile, the laugh and just the person that Reggie was.”

The 49ers currently hold the 36th overall pick.