Report: Patrick Peterson angry at Cardinals’ front office

It’s still unclear what’s going on with Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, but it appears that he isn’t happy with the team.
Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic reports, citing a source close to Peterson, that someone in Cardinals management said something to Peterson that “pissed him off.”
The source added, however, that it’s probably not going to be a big enough deal to spur a trade.
Peterson skipped voluntary workouts, but coach Kliff Kingsbury said there’s “no question” Peterson will be a Cardinal this season.
Some cryptic Instagram posts from Peterson have led to speculation that he’s unhappy in Arizona. If he is unhappy, it wouldn’t be the first time: He requested a trade last season but later apologized for that and said he’s committed to the Cardinals.
The 28-year-old Peterson has two more years left on his contract, with cap hits of $11.9 million and $13.2 million. That’s an affordable deal that there would certainly be other teams willing to trade for, but it doesn’t appear to have reached that point. At least not yet.