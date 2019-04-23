Report: Robbie Gould requests trade

Getty Images

On Monday, 49ers General Manager John Lynch told reporters that Robbie Gould will be the team’s kicker this year.

On Tuesday, Gould reportedly told Lynch and the 49ers that he’d prefer that someone else do the kicking.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Gould has requested a trade away from the team. The franchise-tagged Gould also reportedly told the team that he will no longer take part in negotiations for a long-term deal.

Lynch’s comments came in response to questions about the team’s interest in Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski before Gostkowski re-signed with New England this month. Lynch termed the team’s interest as “due diligence” and said that Gould “is going to be a part of us this coming year.”

There’s no word on whether Gould would simply sit out the year if the 49ers don’t agree to his trade demand, but it does seem that his presence on the 49ers roster is far less certain than Lynch indicated in his press conference.