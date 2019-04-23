Report: Steelers working to extend Big Ben’s deal before draft

Getty Images

The Steelers are working to complete a contract extension for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger before the draft begins Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Roethlisberger, 37, is headed into the final year of his contract, scheduled to make $12 million in base salary and count $23.2 million against the cap. He has outperformed his old deal, with his $21.85 million average ranking 13th in the NFL.

The Steelers have made no secret of their desire to sign their quarterback to an extension.

After the departures of Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown this offseason, the Steelers left no doubt about their future. They are all in with Roethlisberger.

“We feel comfortable knowing Ben is our quarterback and our leader,” General Manager Kevin Colbert said earlier this offseason.