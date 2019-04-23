Ryan Pace: Bears need to nail this draft to keep our momentum

Getty Images

Last year, the Bears had a good season thanks in large part to trading future draft picks to acquire pass rusher Khalil Mack and wide receiver Anthony Miller. This year, that bill comes due.

The Bears traded away a first-round pick, a second-round pick and a sixth-round pick, and General Manager Ryan Pace said today that he feels pressure to make the most of the picks he has remaining.

“The pressure feels the same to me,” Pace said. “I feel like with fewer picks, and with later picks, the onus is on us as scouts to hit on these picks, and to keep this momentum. I feel like we have this momentum. To keep this momentum going, we need to nail this draft.”

The Bears won’t pick on Thursday, and their only pick on Friday is No. 87 overall. They have four picks on Saturday. Pace will need to hit on a lot of late picks if the Bears are going to bolster last year’s NFC North champions with a good rookie class.