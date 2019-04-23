Saints were last to start offseason program for a reason

Getty Images

The Saints began their offseason workouts today as the last team to report. Coach Sean Payton explained that it was part of a plan to give players more time off after reaching the NFC Championship Game.

“We’ve got plenty of time,” Payton said, via Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune.

Teams with new coaches could begin workouts as early as April 1, and every team except the Saints started by April 15. The Saints were scheduled to start Monday but pushed it back a day.

The offseason program is voluntary, but Payton said the team has had a “real good turnout.” Many players live in New Orleans full time and already were working at the facility.

“For our guys it’s just getting back, getting into shape, lifting and I want to make sure that they don’t feel like they’re coming to the facility right now in April to practice,” Payton said. “They’re coming to train.”