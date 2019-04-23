Scott Studwell retiring from Vikings after draft

Getty Images

Scott Studwell, the Vikings all-time leading tackler who has worked in the scouting department since 1991, will retire after the 2019 draft, the team announced Tuesday.

“I want to spend more time with my family,” Studwell told Vikings.com. “I know for a fact that, personally, I cannot do this on a part-time basis. I’m either all-in or I’m out. This is not a part-time job, and this is not a part-time business. For me, it was either continue doing what you’re doing, or you have to call it quits. I want to spend more time with my wife, my family, my grandkids. . . .It just feels like the right time to do it.”

Studwell was inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor in 2009 and named one of the 50 Greatest Vikings in 2010.

His playing career ended after 214 games, a team-record 1,981 total tackles and two Pro Bowls.

He has spent the past 28 seasons in the personnel department, including is role as the team’s director of college scouting from 2002-2014.