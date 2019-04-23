Seahawks to make pursuit of undrafted free agents a “huge focus”

Posted by Mike Florio on April 23, 2019, 12:49 PM EDT
With only four draft picks as the 2019 draft approaches, the Seahawks will need to look elsewhere for young players this year. And the only other elsewhere is the annual land rush for undrafted players that begins after the draft, technically. (Actually, it begins before the draft even ends.)

“I think it’s going to be a huge focus for us,” Seahawks G.M. John Schneider told reporters on Monday regarding undrafted free agency. “But, you know, we’re going to have a lot of people looking at us right away. I’m sure a lot of these players — these prospects — their representatives are going to be looking at us like a very attractive place. . . . [B]ecause Pete [Carroll] and his staff are so open to competition and development. . . . I just think it’s going to be, right now it’s going to be obviously an attractive place.”

The Seahawks also are open to trading back in round one and elsewhere in order to get more picks, something they’ve done before. Which makes it easier for other teams to realize that it’s worth making a call, if they want to trade up.

“I think people recognize that we’re obviously open to moving back,” Schneider said. “This year is unique for us having four picks. . . . I mean, it’s a process that starts, you know, several selections ahead of where you’re currently sitting. But our guys do a great job of calling everybody and trying to get scenarios all set up and where can we go? They’re trying to figure out where we can go and move back to. So, I think the fact that we have done it a lot kind of invites people a little bit.”

The Seahawks have one pick in rounds one, three, four, and five. The hold the 21st overall pick.

9 responses to “Seahawks to make pursuit of undrafted free agents a “huge focus”

  1. Well you could make a case that they’ve done better with undrafted free agents than with their draft picks, especially the last few years.

  2. Hi John. Please try and actually get 4 GOOD players with the picks you have. That would be better than you have done in the past. Thank you.

  3. The Pats have gotten a LOT of value from the UDFA market. They currently have 2 starters (David Andrews-C and JC Jackson-CB) Plus Butler (DT), Jones CB and Crossen CB have been significant contributors as rotational players on the Pats D And of course there was Malcolm Butler. IIRC the Pats have had a least one UDFA make the roster each year for as long as I can remember.

    So there IS value in the UDFA market. There ARE players out there who can help your team on Sunday And you don’t have to be in rebuild mold to find them.

  4. When you spend 40=50 million dollars on one player, you have to scrape the bottom of the barrel for other players.

  5. Penny-pinching Mode going into Overdrive after overpaying Shorty will have trouble offering more money than other teams to undrafted free agents.

  6. So they over pay Wilson (I am a huge fan of Wilson but having one player be the highest play in the NFL always spells out doom). Desperately trying to trade their best defensive player right now so they won’t have to pay him… And their answer is UDFA?
    It’s going to be a long couple of years for the hawks. But luckily they will get Wilson to restructure in a couple years.

    Seriously? Seattle is the only team that lets players compete for spots on the team? Wow, that’s revolutionary – one would think that they’d be a dynasty with that cutting edge innovation right there.

