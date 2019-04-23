Seahawks to make pursuit of undrafted free agents a “huge focus”

AP

With only four draft picks as the 2019 draft approaches, the Seahawks will need to look elsewhere for young players this year. And the only other elsewhere is the annual land rush for undrafted players that begins after the draft, technically. (Actually, it begins before the draft even ends.)

“I think it’s going to be a huge focus for us,” Seahawks G.M. John Schneider told reporters on Monday regarding undrafted free agency. “But, you know, we’re going to have a lot of people looking at us right away. I’m sure a lot of these players — these prospects — their representatives are going to be looking at us like a very attractive place. . . . [B]ecause Pete [Carroll] and his staff are so open to competition and development. . . . I just think it’s going to be, right now it’s going to be obviously an attractive place.”

The Seahawks also are open to trading back in round one and elsewhere in order to get more picks, something they’ve done before. Which makes it easier for other teams to realize that it’s worth making a call, if they want to trade up.

“I think people recognize that we’re obviously open to moving back,” Schneider said. “This year is unique for us having four picks. . . . I mean, it’s a process that starts, you know, several selections ahead of where you’re currently sitting. But our guys do a great job of calling everybody and trying to get scenarios all set up and where can we go? They’re trying to figure out where we can go and move back to. So, I think the fact that we have done it a lot kind of invites people a little bit.”

The Seahawks have one pick in rounds one, three, four, and five. The hold the 21st overall pick.