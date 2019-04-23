Tarik Cohen: Jordan Howard trade hurt me a little bit

Getty Images

The Bears made a change to their backfield this offseason when they dealt running back Jordan Howard to the Eagles in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round pick.

The move could lead to an expanded role for Tarik Cohen as in his third NFL season, but his reaction to the deal wasn’t entirely focused on what it meant for his playing time.

“I was really following after him as soon as I came to the Bears because I was one year behind him, so he could tell me everything to do because he had already been through it,” Cohen said, via NBCSportsChicago. “Losing him, it hurt me a little bit. I’m not going to lie. It hurt me, because that’s like my brother.”

The Bears signed former Seahawk Mike Davis to join Cohen in the backfield this season and Cohen said that “everybody’s already getting along cool” after a week of work in the offseason program. There’s also a fair chance the Bears draft another back and Cohen will get to take on the role that Howard played for him the last two years.