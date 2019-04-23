Trade for Frank Clark continues defensive overhaul by Chiefs

Getty Images

Tuesday’s trade for Seattle defensive end Frank Clark was a huge move for the Chiefs, and also the latest in what has been a complete overhaul of their defense.

They ranked 31st in the league in yards allowed last year, and 24th in points allowed, so it’s reasonable to see why they decided to shuffle the deck. But this turned into 52-card pickup in a hurry.

They fired former defensive coordinator Bob Sutton shortly after their season ended, and replaced him with Steve Spagnuolo — which brings a shift from a 3-4 base to a 4-3.

That was just the beginning, as they overturned much of the defensive personnel, at least the part you’d recognize.

They franchise-tagged outside linebacker Dee Ford, then traded him to the 49ers for a second-round pick. They followed by releasing outside linebacker Justin Houston, and safety Eric Berry flushing three of the team’s most productive players in less than a week.

They went on a spree in free agency, signing safety Tyrann Mathieu, cornerback Bashaud Breeland, defensive end Alex Okafor, and linebacker Damien Wilson, and then traded for Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.

They’re now without a first-rounder, but they still have two second-round picks (61st and 63rd overall) and a third (84th, after swapping spots with Seattle in the Clark deal). There’s also the small matter of signing Clark to a huge contract extension to complete the deal.

It’s an aggressive set of moves, for a team that clearly identified a problem and dealt with it before they have to start paying stars on the other side of the ball.