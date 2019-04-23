Trading with Bill Belichick is a quick process

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has 12 picks to utilize this week, which means he doesn’t have time to mess around.

And when he’s trying to make a trade, there’s even less.

Via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, former Buccaneers General Manager Mark Dominik said dealing with Belichick during the draft was a unique experience.

“Bill’s very cut-to-the-chase, as you can imagine,” Dominik said. “I’ve done three or four trades with Bill, and everything is just like, ‘Get to the point, let’s go. Are you in? Do you want to do this or not?’ He’s not going to sit around and wait. I actually loved that. He got right to the point.”

Perhaps because of his efficiency, he’s made plenty of deals. In his 19 drafts with the Patriots, he’s executed 70 trades, and only one year went by without at least one.

The Patriots also have plenty of currency. They have 12 picks in this year’s draft, with two in the second, three in the third, and four in the seventh, which gives them flexibility to go up to get a player they want if need be.