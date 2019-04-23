Tuesday’s #PFTPM has a D.K. Metcalf interview, more

Getty Images

Tuesday of draft week resulted in another episode of #PFTPM. On Monday, quarterback Dwayne Haskins was the guest; Tuesday’s guest was receiver D.K. Metcalf.

But there’s much more beyond the 10 minutes or so with Metcalf, including a review of the news of the day and answers to nearly every question asked on Twitter.

The full audio can be heard below. You also can (and should) subscribe to the podcast here, and drop a rating and a review.

We’ll do another one on Wednesday, and maybe something pre-draft on Thursday or pre-second-day-of-draft on Friday.